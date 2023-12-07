Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,487 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Pathward Financial worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 64.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,293 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 213.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.