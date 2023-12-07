Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,656 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Middlesex Water worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.78. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $93.68.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

