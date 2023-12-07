Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 30,953 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,953 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

