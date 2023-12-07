Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,906 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HMN. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 263,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 113,078 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 83,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -103.36 and a beta of 0.33. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -412.50%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, Director Victor Fetter bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $103,915.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $103,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

