Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 39,442 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,442 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of GrafTech International worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 101.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of EAF opened at $2.58 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

