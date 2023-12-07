Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,948 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Trustmark worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trustmark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Trustmark Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRMK opened at $25.02 on Thursday. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.27 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

