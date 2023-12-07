Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 46,700 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,708 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,175,604 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,391,000 after acquiring an additional 424,544 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,323.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 111,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 103,852 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 785,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 63,710 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.97 million. Research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $10.30 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BVN

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

