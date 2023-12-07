Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,316 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of NOW worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,078,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in NOW during the second quarter valued at $2,450,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 87.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,651 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NOW by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NOW from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.30 million. NOW had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

