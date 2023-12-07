Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 775 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $68.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.