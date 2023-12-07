Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,149 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

