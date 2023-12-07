Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,042 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,047,000 after buying an additional 1,433,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after buying an additional 555,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,690,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after buying an additional 255,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,535,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after buying an additional 60,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $99,907.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

