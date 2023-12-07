Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191,322 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of PRA Group worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in PRA Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,382,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,597,000 after buying an additional 192,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PRA Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PRA Group by 35.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRAA opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.46. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

