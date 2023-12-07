Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 66,549 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $43,712,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 80.7% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $167.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.53 and a 200-day moving average of $161.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

