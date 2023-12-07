Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11,058.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LZB opened at $36.22 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

