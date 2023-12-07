Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $15,922,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,953,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,833,000 after purchasing an additional 466,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,067 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $5,058,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 33.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 182,896 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PFS opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.75 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $98,658.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $220,806. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $98,658.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $220,806. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

