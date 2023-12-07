Head to Head Contrast: Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) & UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Free Report) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Infinite Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group -29.84% N/A -104.65% UiPath -12.51% -5.98% -4.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infinite Group and UiPath’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.00 million 0.07 -$3.56 million ($5.03) -0.20 UiPath $1.21 billion 10.92 -$328.35 million ($0.28) -83.39

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Infinite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UiPath. UiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infinite Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

59.0% of UiPath shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of UiPath shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Infinite Group and UiPath, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A UiPath 0 8 5 0 2.38

UiPath has a consensus target price of $21.96, indicating a potential downside of 5.93%. Given UiPath’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UiPath is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Risk and Volatility

Infinite Group has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UiPath has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UiPath beats Infinite Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinite Group

(Get Free Report)

Infinite Group, Inc. develops cybersecurity software in the United States. The company offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. It also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, and penetration testing offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology. In addition, the company offers managed support services related to information security, including troubleshooting, backend analysis, and technical and security support for mission critical technical infrastructure; and sells third party software licenses. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.