Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.96% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRN. Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance

PRN stock opened at $107.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $110.31.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

