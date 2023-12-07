iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

