Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $187.23.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Northcoast Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.