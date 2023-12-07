Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $144.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.