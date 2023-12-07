Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 965.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

