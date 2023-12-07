Marc Taxay Sells 5,305 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total value of $211,047.20.

On Monday, October 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80.

Arista Networks stock opened at $213.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $223.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.00 and a 200-day moving average of $182.45.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

