Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Marten Transport worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marten Transport Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Featured Stories

