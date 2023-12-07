Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Mercury Systems worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,903 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 215,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,926,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 215,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,926,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Profile



Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

