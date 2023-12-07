Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,854 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $368.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.70. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

