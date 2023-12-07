Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604,701 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,223 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.6% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $546,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $368.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.70. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.93.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

