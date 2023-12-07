Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $368.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

