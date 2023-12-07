Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35,359 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $368.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.