Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,768 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $179,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners dropped their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.93.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.0 %

MSFT opened at $368.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.28 and a 200-day moving average of $337.70. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.