MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 355.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,376 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 102,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MNSO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

