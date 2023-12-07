Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,593 shares of company stock valued at $121,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.19. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.89 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 147.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

