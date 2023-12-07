Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $518,000 Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gogo by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gogo by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Gogo by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Gogo

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Gogo had a net margin of 38.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.04%. The business had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Gogo’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 33,077 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $342,677.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

