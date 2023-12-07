Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $533,000 Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,926 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Trading Down 0.8 %

Safehold stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a current ratio of 38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Safehold’s payout ratio is -9.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Safehold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Safehold

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.