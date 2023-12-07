Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $622,000 Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,844,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,485,000 after buying an additional 1,025,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after buying an additional 960,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $12,812,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after buying an additional 606,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 379,143 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

AKR opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.00%.

AKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

