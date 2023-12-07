Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $651,000 Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 52.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCUS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Insider Activity

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $427,166.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 302,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

