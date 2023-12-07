Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $671,000 Stock Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Seabridge Gold worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SA. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SA opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

