Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $493,000 in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 140,314 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a current ratio of 19.50. The company has a market cap of $869.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

