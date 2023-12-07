Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $502,000 Investment in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLB opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.44.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

CLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

