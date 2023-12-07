Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $620,000 Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. FMR LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,028,000 after buying an additional 3,679,366 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,073,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,316 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.