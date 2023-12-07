Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,203 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIZZ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $242,422.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $138,180.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,762.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Price Performance

FIZZ stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.91.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $324.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Stories

