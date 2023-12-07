Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 248.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 156,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 61.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 250,524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 161.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 43,038 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 180.86%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $107,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 811,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 49,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $309,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,024.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $107,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 811,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,965.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,482 shares of company stock worth $513,312 in the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.98.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

