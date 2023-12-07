Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,438 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 107,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Trading Up 10.5 %

INBX stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.80. Inhibrx, Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $30.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 424.05% and a negative net margin of 42,880.00%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

