NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of NV5 Global worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth about $17,043,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 130.4% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,864 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $6,962,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $3,743,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $306,790.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,404.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,170 shares of company stock worth $584,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Down 1.6 %

NVEE stock opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $151.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.