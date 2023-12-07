OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 271,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,296,000 after buying an additional 68,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.12. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $172.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In related news, Director Patrick J. Haggarty sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $598,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,268 shares in the company, valued at $574,800.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

