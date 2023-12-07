Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Olin by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $64.70.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

