Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XBJA opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

