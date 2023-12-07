Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,804 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $94.70.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.