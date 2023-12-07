Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 64.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,610 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,608,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,293,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,980,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

