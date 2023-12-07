Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $100.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.