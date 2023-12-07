Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,574 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,202,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Avantor by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,879,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,711,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

AVTR opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

